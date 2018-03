#PortonDown, the UK army base for chemical and biological research, is just 13 km away from the restaurant where the ex-spy Sergei Scripal dined with his daughter and traces of the nerve agent were later found. The same lab was accused of nerve agent tests on humans in the past. pic.twitter.com/SmFfsyMcJ1

